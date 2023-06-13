Brokerages Set Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Target Price at $35.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOD. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 573,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

