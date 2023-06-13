Brokerages Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $50.57

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

