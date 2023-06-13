Brokerages Set RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $61.57

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RB Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Rating)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.