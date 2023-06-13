Brokerages Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Target Price at $22.60

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Toast has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $10,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $10,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,394,854 shares of company stock valued at $49,951,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Toast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Toast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Toast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

