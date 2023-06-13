Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Target Price at $61.13

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Trex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.