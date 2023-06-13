Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $82.73

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

A number of research firms have commented on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $121,188,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,589.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3,380.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,725,000 after buying an additional 1,708,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,487 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

