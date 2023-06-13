Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price at $27.90

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of WB opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,917,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 97,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.