Brokers Offer Predictions for Smartsheet Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,227,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
