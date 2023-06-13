Brokers Set Expectations for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bread Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

