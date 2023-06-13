Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) vs. Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Financial Review

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $71.70 million 1.72 $14.94 million $3.44 8.17 Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Brunswick Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Franklin Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 20.00% 13.01% 0.86% Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats Brunswick Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Brunswick Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.