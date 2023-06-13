Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Bunge were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

