BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. BYD has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. BYD’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

About BYD

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.