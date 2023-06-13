BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,146,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BYTE Acquisition by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,620 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BYTE Acquisition by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYTS opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. BYTE Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.50.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Featured Stories

