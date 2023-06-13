Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD) Short Interest Up 670.0% in May

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 670.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDSD opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

