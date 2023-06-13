Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSM opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 384,902 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 118,388 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000.

