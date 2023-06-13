Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

