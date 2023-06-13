Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Calix Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Calix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALX stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

