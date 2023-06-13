Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.
Calix Price Performance
CALX stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
About Calix
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
