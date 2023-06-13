Camellia Plc (CAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 102 on July 26th

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Camellia Stock Performance
CAM stock opened at GBX 6,050 ($75.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,790 ($84.96). The stock has a market cap of £166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,970.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,847.57.
Camellia Company Profile
