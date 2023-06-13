Camellia Plc (CAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 102 on July 26th

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Camellia Stock Performance

CAM stock opened at GBX 6,050 ($75.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,790 ($84.96). The stock has a market cap of £166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,970.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,847.57.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

