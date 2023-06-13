Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

