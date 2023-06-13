Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $26.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Canada Goose by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 227,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canada Goose by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 639,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 153,048 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,882,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,106,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.