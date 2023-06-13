CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches Market Cap of $465,277.83

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $465,277.83 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,182.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00300572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00533659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00402661 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003822 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

