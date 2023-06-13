Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 4,264.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,217 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 741.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000.

CGUS stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $875.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

