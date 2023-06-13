Capital (LON:CAPD) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Capital from GBX 166 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.
Capital Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.28) on Monday. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 118 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £198.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,138.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Capital Company Profile
Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.
