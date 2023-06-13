Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 761.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCA opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 2.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

