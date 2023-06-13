Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CCSO opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

