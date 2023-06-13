Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.79.
Cardinal Health Price Performance
NYSE:CAH opened at $87.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $87.36.
Cardinal Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
