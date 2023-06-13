CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $446.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. CareDx has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $71,030. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,147,000 after acquiring an additional 611,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CareDx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CareDx by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.