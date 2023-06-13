CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.85 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

