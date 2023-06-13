Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.