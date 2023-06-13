Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCL. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 12.5 %

CCL opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

