Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $445.31 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.37 and a 200-day moving average of $368.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

