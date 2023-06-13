Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

