Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWCO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.