Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $79,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 1,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 805,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 715,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,014,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0599 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

