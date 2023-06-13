Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIMS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIMS opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.29.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on innovative infrastructure. SIMS was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.