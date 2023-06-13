Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.