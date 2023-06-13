Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

