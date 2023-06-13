Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

CTLT stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

