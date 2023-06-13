Caz Investments LP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Blackstone makes up 1.8% of Caz Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and have sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

