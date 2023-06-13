Caz Investments LP Purchases 2,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Caz Investments LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

