Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 2.0 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

