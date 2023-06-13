CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Max Royde Acquires 24,000 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,160 ($32,732.73).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde bought 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £18,080 ($22,622.62).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde bought 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £33,305.55 ($41,673.61).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde bought 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100 ($125.13).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,117.12).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde acquired 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £35,340 ($44,219.22).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,312.31).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £7,740 ($9,684.68).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £7,860 ($9,834.83).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £24,120 ($30,180.18).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($24,587.09).

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.40) on Tuesday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £318.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,000.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

