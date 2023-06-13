Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 26,982 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 121,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 60,802 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQV stock opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

