Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 8,247 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $423.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.73. The company has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $425.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

