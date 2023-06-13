Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

