Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 119,073 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,073 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

WFC stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

