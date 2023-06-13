Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 145,858 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 396.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.