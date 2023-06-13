Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,568 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $682.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $664.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.47. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

