Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.43% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

