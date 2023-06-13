Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4,888.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,927 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.